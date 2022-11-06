A few months ago I published a note that attempts to weave together what otherwise might be looked at as distinct threads and themes. I used the term, “sovereign data strategy” to denote the idea that notable sovereign states had a legitimate person or team working behind the scenes. The distinct themes touch on all the ways in which companies, consumers, and governments use data. You would know this if I called out the following:

EU’s GDPR

California’s CCPA

US Federal Data Strategy

China’s Personal Information Privacy Law

Each of these represent a distinct policy that explains how data about something can be stored, accessed, processed, shared, analyzed or otherwise used. Today we can watch all these policies in the news. And many of those firms are reacting to each policy one at a time. The concept behind sovereign data strategies is that we could assume that there is an organized process behind the scenes pulling these threads together for the benefit of the sovereign state. As you can imagine, in some states this is quite possible, as with the case with the EU. With other states, we might never know, such as with China.

The original research is published here (see Trends 2023: Rise and Risks From EU, U.S., China and Other Sovereign Data Strategies and Policies) and this note was covered in the press here (see Computer Weekly’s The rise and risks of sovereign data strategies). The core material was presented at our Data and Analytics conference series in 2023 and also our global IT Symposium series 2023.

Since this is a fast moving space, I thought I would put a page up and update it with news and advice that emerge every day. This is that page. I can’t promise that this is everything you need to know; but I can try to keep it up to date. Hopefully it proves useful. I organize the notes, press clippings and advice around the silod or segmented policy categories:

Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure

Data Privacy

Data Security

Data Storage

Data Sharing

AI Explainability