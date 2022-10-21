Lydia Clougherty Jones, a colleague of mine, just published a new note. This new note tackles, head on, a popular and long-standing question. The note is called: Quick Answer: How Do I Get Started With Data Monetization?

This seemingly innocuous question has been addressed poorly and confusingly by many authors. There are myriad approaches that claim to either define the question differently, or offer a unique solution. Lydia nicely captures the temperature of the time and provides a practical approach to making a difference. She also synthesizes well the topic and advice to the wider D&A topic.