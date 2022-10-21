If you are a Data and Analytics Leader, Chief Data and Analytics Officer (or CDO, CAO, whatever your label), here is your chance to share your story. Why don’t you help our survey and in so doing, influence our research and how the body “D&A” moves forward into 2023. Here is your chance!
The link to the survey is here.
The Gartner Blog Network provides an opportunity for Gartner analysts to test ideas and move research forward. Because the content posted by Gartner analysts on this site does not undergo our standard editorial review, all comments or opinions expressed hereunder are those of the individual contributors and do not represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management.