Day 3 was pretty tiring but exhilarating at the same time. Having so many 1-1s with attendees, all with interesting, varied and different questions is so much fun. While its like sitting in front of a fire-hose the experience provides the best forum to both learn new things, confirm some ideas, or generate new inquiries.

As in the past I have shared a blow-by-blow account of my time at our conference. This year – our first such IT Symposium in person for 3 years – I will keep it short and to the point.

First, here is my usual morning Muse view of my brain. If you compare this to the first couple of days, you will notice a general flattening of the line.

This to me suggests that yes, analysts can tire and perhaps the level of active brain activity does respond to workload. Oh well. It’s still fun!

You can see my brain maps for Day 1 and Day 2 here.

Here also is the summary of my 1-1s and interactions over the last three days:

Topic

Business Impact/Value of 35

D&A Governance/MDM/Getting re-started 22

Data & Analytics Strategy 9

Application Data Mgt/ERP Data Governance 7

D&A Governance specific to analytics pipeline 7

Analytics/BI/Data Science 6

D&A Road Map (systems, programs and tech) 5

Becoming Data Driven/Data Literacy 5

Product Delivery/Marketplaces/DevOps 4

Building/Starting a D&A Org/Practice 4

AI and ML Strategy and Leverage 2

Data Fabric and/versus Data Mesh 2

Cloud Infrastructure Implications/complexity 2

Data Mesh (and therefore Data Fabric) 2

D&A Trends 1

Sovereign Data Strategies 1

1-1’s: 35

Industry:

Public Sector 6

Healthcare 4

Tax & Audit; Insurance; Fin Serve 4

Food 4

Consumer Goods 3

Investment/VC 2

Regulator/Standards 2

Banking 2

Industrial 2

Fashion 1

Consumer Electronics 1

Conglomerate 1

Higher Education 1

Construction 1

Energy 1

Defense 1

Business:

Services 15

Public Sector 6

Distribution 6

Manufacturing 6

Conglomerate 1

Retail 1

Role: