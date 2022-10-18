Well, day 2 came and went and wasn’t that a blast. I can hardly remember a thing. There are were so many good conversations. I just managed to catch a few notes, action items and follow-ups. Hopefully everyone who had a 1-1 was able to take away some good advice.
As usual, let’s see how my brain looked early Tuesday morning, according to my Muse.
Compared to yesterday it looks like I am pretty fried. Interestingly I feel refreshed. Also as the session ended I again seemed to get distracted, perhaps thinking about my 1-1s about to start.
Here is the run-down of topics and conversations so far during the week, and also a breakdown of my 1-1s:
Topic:
- D&A Governance (including getting re-started) 15
- Data & Analytics Strategy 8
- Analytics/BI/Data Science 6
- Application Data Mgt/ERP Data Governance 5
- D&A Road Map (systems, programs and tech) 5
- D&A Governance specific to analytics pipeline 4
- Building/Starting a D&A Org/Practice 4
- AI and ML Strategy and Leverage 2
- Data Fabric and/versus Data Mesh 2
- Cloud Infrastructure Implications/complexity 2
- D&A Trends 1
- Becoming Data Driven 1
- Data Mesh (and therefore Data Fabric) 1
Industry: 23
- Public Sector 4
- Healthcare 3
- Consumer Goods 2
- Banking 2
- Industrial 1
- Food 1
- Fashion 1
- Consumer Electronics 1
- Conglomerate 1
- Higher Education 1
- Insurance 1
- Energy 1
- Military 1
- Investment/VC 1
- Regulator 1
- Financial Services 1
Business: 23
- Services 8
- Public Sector 5
- Distribution 5
- Manufacturing 4
- Conglomerate 1
Role: 23
- SVP IT/CIO 6
- CDO/CDAO 5
- Snr/Dir Enterprise Analytics/Data Science 4
- Chief Technology officer (with CDAO responsibilities) 2
- Dir D&A Governance 1
- Director Enterprise Apps 1
- Supervisor 1
- Dir Data and User Productivity 1
- Leader, Innovation 1
- VP Leader, Innovation 1
Tomorrow will be different. I have a presentation in the afternoon so I suspect I won’t be planted in booth 1 all day as I was today (and booth 2 on Monday). I will move down the order due to a lighter 1-1 load no doubt…