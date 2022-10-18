We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Day in the Life of an Analyst at Gartner’s IT Symposium/EXPO 2022 – Day 2

By Andrew White | October 18, 2022 | 0 Comments

Well, day 2 came and went and wasn’t that a blast.  I can hardly remember a thing.  There are were so many good conversations.  I just managed to catch a few notes, action items and follow-ups.  Hopefully everyone who had a 1-1 was able to take away some good advice.

As usual, let’s see how my brain looked early Tuesday morning, according to my Muse.

 

Compared to yesterday it looks like I am pretty fried.  Interestingly I feel refreshed.  Also as the session ended I again seemed to get distracted, perhaps thinking about my 1-1s about to start.

Here is the run-down of topics and conversations so far during the week, and also a breakdown of my 1-1s:

Topic:

  • D&A Governance (including getting re-started) 15
  • Data & Analytics Strategy 8
  • Analytics/BI/Data Science 6
  • Application Data Mgt/ERP Data Governance 5
  • D&A Road Map (systems, programs and tech) 5
  • D&A Governance specific to analytics pipeline 4
  • Building/Starting a D&A Org/Practice 4
  • AI and ML Strategy and Leverage 2
  • Data Fabric and/versus Data Mesh 2
  • Cloud Infrastructure Implications/complexity 2
  • D&A Trends 1
  • Becoming Data Driven 1
  • Data Mesh (and therefore Data Fabric) 1

Industry: 23

  • Public Sector 4
  • Healthcare  3
  • Consumer Goods 2
  • Banking 2
  • Industrial 1
  • Food 1
  • Fashion 1
  • Consumer Electronics 1
  • Conglomerate 1
  • Higher Education 1
  • Insurance 1
  • Energy 1
  • Military 1
  • Investment/VC 1
  • Regulator 1
  • Financial Services 1

Business: 23

  • Services 8
  • Public Sector 5
  • Distribution 5
  • Manufacturing 4
  • Conglomerate 1

Role: 23

  • SVP IT/CIO 6
  • CDO/CDAO 5
  • Snr/Dir Enterprise Analytics/Data Science 4
  • Chief Technology officer  (with CDAO responsibilities) 2
  • Dir D&A Governance 1
  • Director Enterprise Apps 1
  • Supervisor 1
  • Dir Data and User Productivity 1
  • Leader, Innovation 1
  • VP Leader, Innovation 1

Tomorrow will be different.  I have a presentation in the afternoon so I suspect I won’t be planted in booth 1 all day as I was today (and booth 2 on Monday).  I will move down the order due to a lighter 1-1 load no doubt…

