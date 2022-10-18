Well, day 2 came and went and wasn’t that a blast. I can hardly remember a thing. There are were so many good conversations. I just managed to catch a few notes, action items and follow-ups. Hopefully everyone who had a 1-1 was able to take away some good advice.

As usual, let’s see how my brain looked early Tuesday morning, according to my Muse.

Compared to yesterday it looks like I am pretty fried. Interestingly I feel refreshed. Also as the session ended I again seemed to get distracted, perhaps thinking about my 1-1s about to start.

Here is the run-down of topics and conversations so far during the week, and also a breakdown of my 1-1s:

Topic:

D&A Governance (including getting re-started) 15

Data & Analytics Strategy 8

Analytics/BI/Data Science 6

Application Data Mgt/ERP Data Governance 5

D&A Road Map (systems, programs and tech) 5

D&A Governance specific to analytics pipeline 4

Building/Starting a D&A Org/Practice 4

AI and ML Strategy and Leverage 2

Data Fabric and/versus Data Mesh 2

Cloud Infrastructure Implications/complexity 2

D&A Trends 1

Becoming Data Driven 1

Data Mesh (and therefore Data Fabric) 1

Industry: 23

Public Sector 4

Healthcare 3

Consumer Goods 2

Banking 2

Industrial 1

Food 1

Fashion 1

Consumer Electronics 1

Conglomerate 1

Higher Education 1

Insurance 1

Energy 1

Military 1

Investment/VC 1

Regulator 1

Financial Services 1

Business: 23

Services 8

Public Sector 5

Distribution 5

Manufacturing 4

Conglomerate 1

Role: 23

SVP IT/CIO 6

CDO/CDAO 5

Snr/Dir Enterprise Analytics/Data Science 4

Chief Technology officer (with CDAO responsibilities) 2

Dir D&A Governance 1

Director Enterprise Apps 1

Supervisor 1

Dir Data and User Productivity 1

Leader, Innovation 1

VP Leader, Innovation 1

Tomorrow will be different. I have a presentation in the afternoon so I suspect I won’t be planted in booth 1 all day as I was today (and booth 2 on Monday). I will move down the order due to a lighter 1-1 load no doubt…