It’s been a long time since I last did this – but we are back!

I used to take more detailed notes about my movements throughout the day at Gartner’s IT Symposium/EXPO, with a blow by blow story explaining where I was and what I was doing. I figured that really the most useful information was not that. So this is going to be a summary of day 1, rather than all the details.

As usual, below is my brain activity as of first thing Monday.

I used my Muse (as I have reported in the past) to monitor how I am doing through the week. I hypothesized that I would start the week in a rather excited mode, and as the week wore on, my mind would tire and so the activity would decline. In past years this has been proven out, pretty much. Let’s see how this week works.

As you can see I seem quite calm for a Monday, though the anticipation of getting to work clearly took my mind towards the end of the session.

Below is a summary of my 1-1s and interactions in and around the event. It turns out that for day 1, the topic for me was pretty much “data (and analytic) governance”.

Topics (1-1s and other interactions):

D&A Governance and/or MDM 5

Measuring/reporting impact/success of D&A Governance 3

D&A Governance specific to analytics (downstream) pipeline 3

Building/Starting a D&A Org/Practice 2

Data and Analytics Strategy 1

Becoming Data Driven 1

Industry (1-1s):

Healthcare 2

Consumer Goods 1

Fashion 1

Higher Education 1

Insurance 1

Public Services 1

Investment/VC 1

Regulator 1

Business:

Services 4

Distribution 2

Public Sector 1

Energy 1

Manufacturing 1

