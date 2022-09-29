Chief data and analytics officers face conflicting regulations impacting how to store, use, process, access, share, their business data. The regulations are coming from the EU, U.S., China, and many other regions. These sovereign data policies, and in some cases strategies, are growing in complexity and importance. It is therefore critical that CDAOs understand the opportunities and risks and take action accordingly. CDAOs need to work with legal and risk leaders, and inform CEOs of the implications for their whole business. It’s going to get a lot messier from here on in….