I spotted an excellent article over the weekend. It demonstrated how new data sets, specifically wide data, is being leveraged to capture baddies. The article was published in the Economist, April 16th, 2022: Tracking ships at sea can help catch sanction-busters.

Wide data is a hot area that emerged during the Covid-19 change. At that time many organizations found that their models and forecasting tools, all using historical data, were blown to bits. Such models could not be used as the Covid-19 era was totally dislocated from the past. Demand was totally disrupted as was supply. New data sources were needed to help businesses survive as decisions still needed to be made. As a result, small data and wide data came to the fore and continue to grow in popularity. See Top Trends in Data and Analytics for 2021: From Big to Small and Wide Data.

Here are a couple of the highlights I wanted to call to your attention.

“…[T]he key to flagging potential mischief, says Ivan Ladan, the boss of Marine Digital, an analytics firm in Lübeck, Germany, is to use software that analyses the behaviour of ships in light of many different bits of information.”

“Marine Digital’s software, for instance, examines a ship’s declared cargo, route, and insurance details, as well as historical navigation patterns in various weather and market conditions.”

“The software is even fed port records on how low a vessel sits in the water, revealing the tonnage of cargo aboard. When it smells something fishy, the firm alerts authorities and its clients, mostly shipowners unhappy to hear that one of their leased vessels may be up to no good.”