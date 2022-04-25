I spotted an excellent article over the weekend that demonstrates how CFO’s are leveraging data and analytics to drive their most critical decisions. The article was in the Wall Street Journal: Constant Changes In Costs Alter Job for ConAgra, April 23/24th, 2022.

David Marberger, CFO of ConAgra Brands, is quoted as using data to drive critical sourcing and replenishment actions. Such actions directly impact margin. Such costs and sourcing decisions impact business performance reported to the market. You might think a head of procurement or transportation may do this work too. In all cases if you had a Chief Data and Analytics Officer, they should be able to help here too.

Here are a few choice quotes: