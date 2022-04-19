I read with great interest a report from Grant Thornton and the Data Foundation that is ‘state of the union’ for the US Federal Data Strategy. Here it is: On the maturation of data governance in U.S. Federal agencies. I found the report helpful as a general report on what’s going on. But I feel that the summary pulls it’s punches. I think it fails to call out critical issues that need to be addressed if the goals of the Federal Data Strategy are to be achieved. There is additional insight in this article: Federal CDOs Seek More Guidance on Government’s Data Strategy.

The Report

Overall the report suggests that CDOs need more funding. They need more clarity from the OMB on their role and responsibilities. They are doing well setting up the framework for data governance, data cataloging, and some data management efforts. The report makes you think they are doing ok.

Quite rightly the core message of the Federal Data Strategy is that CDOs should help business leaders improve their decision making capabilities. How that is achieved with data and data catalogs, without any recourse or reference to analytics, is beyond me. There is a real important reason why we call ourselves, “Data and Analytics”. Data powers action and analysis; analytics powers decisions. A CDO that does not include analytics is fighter with one arm tied behind their back.

Data governance as predicable as ever

Then again, what do you think happens to a data governance program that focuses on data? Or standards, cataloging data issues, principles and architecture? The data governance effort federal agencies are working on is not the data governance they need. It looks all to familiar with programs peddled in the 1980s.

Data governance programs need to become data and analytics governance programs. They need to align to data (and analytics) strategies that prize business outcomes above all else. As such, governance efforts should first focus on business decisions and outcomes. The federal efforts look to be on shaky ground, according to the report.

What Works and Doesn’t

Our research (seven or more years surveying the D&A leader role) has called this challenge out for several years. There is data suggesting several patterns – D&A Leaders (such as CDOs, CDAOs or equivalents) that:

Only own data and not analytics tend to struggle to realize business impact

Own data and analytics strategy, literacy, governance and prioritization, tend to do better than those that don’t.

Avoid conflict with CIOs who typically may own execution also tend to do better than those that don’t.

Here is a smattering of our most recent survey findings:

The report does ask for clarity in the CDO role. Perhaps the OMB is not sending a clear, simple message. Is analytics part of the standard federal agency CDO job role?

It’s in the Name

Perhaps it’s the name. The term Chief Data Officer might imply a focus on data (or perhaps digital) and it may not include analytics. This would make sense for those folks who want to discuss what is the difference between data, and analytics. The point is that the role or label is not that critical. What is critical is the scope of responsibility. Our research has been clear for many years now. Whatever the name of the role, there should be one D&A leader. That D&A leader should own D&A, not data alone. Perhaps a more inclusive name might help…