I was perusing my back-catalog of IMF magazines and I found a gem of an article. It is called, Shaping a Data Economy (F&D magazine, December 2020). The tag line is: The world needs a new system of governance for the buying and selling of data.

The article is very timely for a number of reasons. I have just completed some research with the name, “Sovereign Data Strategies and What they mean to you Organization”. This is in preparation for our upcoming Data and Analytics conference series. Trying to learn about and explore the impact of a range of sovereign data strategies is both complex and fun. Not least because many sovereign states don’t talk about such things as a specific or single strategy. The EU has something closest to a single or unified sovereign data strategy. China looks like it doesn’t have one but a number of plans heading in roughly the same direction – perhaps it’s own 5-year plan? The US does not have one though there is a unified Federal data strategy that acts as a template for all federal agencies.

See previous blog China Does More for Your Data Strategy than US or Europe for more ideas.

What is in Scope of a Data Strategy?

Even what constitutes as a data strategy is different across the world. For my purposes I am focusing on guidelines, policies and rules relating to:

Where data can and can’t be stored,

How it can or can’t be shared, processed (i.e., analytics) or used (i.e., applications)

Data here includes data, content, digital, files, images, analytics, models.

I also see this expanding to software and intellectual property. Lastly I also include insights into physical cloud infrastructure since that will be where such data resides or is processed.

The challenge is that any analysis of any sovereign data strategy is pretty much out of date by the time its published. Guidance is therefore high level and very likely to change and soon. At best I would say that risk mitigation is a good bet over decisions designed to seek explicit advantage.

Inputs to Data Strategy

The IMF article calls out some general guidelines that could well inform or even herald a useful framework for sovereign data strategy policy planners. Here are a couple of the general guidelines and standards that would impact markets and economics, even across same:

How data can shared and used and how owners of data should be remunerated

Governance and enforcement

Transparent valuation methods

Cross border data sharing remuneration methods

At the heart of this set of guidelines is the idea that data could be measured or accounted as a traceable asset in a free or open market fashion. This is of course not new. The idea though remains an unanswered challenge from the national accounting bodies that regulate what constitutes an asset and an expense.

Those innovators that have excelled at digital business transformation have already worked out that data is a real asset. This recognition this leads to a different pattern of capital allocation. This uncovers new measures of success. If the worlds’ accounting bodies flipped their pilots and ideas into legitimate rules for data as an asset, it would lead to a renaissance. This renaissance will help reinvent in how organizations, public and private, for profit and not, invest in information and technology.

How long do we have to wait?