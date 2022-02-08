For the Technical Professionals:

Analytics and Artificial Intelligence for Technical Professionals Primer for 2022 Converged analytics and AI functions have opened new frontiers, driving innovation by augmenting business workflows with decision-making technologies. Gartner is providing insights into topics that can help data and analytics technical professionals with maturing analytics and AI architectures. Data Management Solutions for Technical Professionals Primer for 2022 In 2022, more organizations will embrace a data-driven approach to create business impact that necessitates a modern approach to data management. Establish an agile data management foundation to transform, operate, govern, integrate and consume distributed data assets across the enterprise.



Back in September we also published the CDO’s leadership deck for 2022. This deck also looks 12-18 months out and is meant to be a desk-reference for the CDO/D&A leader. It is not really a step by step project plan; it is mean to give you insight into the main challenges we see in 2022, some of the more notable trends in D&A, and finally some of the more useful/popular best practices. My favorite part of the deck is in the appendix where we include all the main frameworks and models across our D&A universe for your reference: