Peter Krensky’s new note, Leading Upskilling Initiatives in Data Science and Machine Learning, just re-entered the charts last week at “number 1” spot. It was our most-read piece of research last week across data and analytics excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.

“As the hiring boom for data science talent continues, initiatives to upskill quantitative professionals remain just as prominent. This is a high-level guidance to help data and analytics leaders develop in-house talent and improve data science and machine learning literacy.” Enjoy!