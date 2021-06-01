We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to May 30)

By Andrew White | June 01, 2021 | 0 Comments

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Malcolm Hawker’s new note, Modernize Your MDM Program With External Master Data Sharing, just entered the “charts” last week at “number 1” spot.  It was our most-read piece of research last week across data and analytics excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.

“Legacy approaches to MDM hinder data and analytics leaders from meeting the digital transformation requirements of their stakeholders. The modernization of MDM programs through external master data sharing allows companies to adapt to changing business needs and accelerate MDM program value.”  Enjoy!

 

Leave a Comment