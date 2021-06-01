Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Malcolm Hawker’s new note, Modernize Your MDM Program With External Master Data Sharing, just entered the “charts” last week at “number 1” spot. It was our most-read piece of research last week across data and analytics excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.

“Legacy approaches to MDM hinder data and analytics leaders from meeting the digital transformation requirements of their stakeholders. The modernization of MDM programs through external master data sharing allows companies to adapt to changing business needs and accelerate MDM program value.” Enjoy!