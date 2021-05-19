We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to May 16)

By Andrew White | May 19, 2021 | 0 Comments

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Divya Radhakrishnan‘s new note, 12 Actions to Improve Your Data Quality, re-entered the charts last week and went right into the number 1 spot!  It was our most-read piece of research last week across data and analytics excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.

“High-quality, trusted data is critical for successful digital business transformation. If data and analytics leaders are to enable a data-driven organization, they must take pragmatic and targeted actions to improve their enterprise data quality.”  Enjoy!

