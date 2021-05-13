Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Melissa Davis and Jorgen Heizenberg’s new special report, Data and Analytics Has Evolved to a Collaborative Business-IT Function: A Gartner Trend Insight Report, entered the “charts” last week as our most-read piece of research across all of data and analytics, excluding branded notes such as Magic Quadrants.

“A set of converging and mutually reinforcing forces indicate data and analytics is shifting toward becoming a core business function. Leading organizations are evolving from centralized, IT-centric D&A teams to a model where data and analytics leaders, from IT and the business, share responsibility.” Enjoy!