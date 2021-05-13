We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to May 9)

By Andrew White | May 13, 2021 | 0 Comments

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Melissa Davis and Jorgen Heizenberg’s new special report, Data and Analytics Has Evolved to a Collaborative Business-IT Function: A Gartner Trend Insight Report, entered the “charts” last week as our most-read piece of research across all of data and analytics, excluding branded notes such as Magic Quadrants.

“A set of converging and mutually reinforcing forces indicate data and analytics is shifting toward becoming a core business function. Leading organizations are evolving from centralized, IT-centric D&A teams to a model where data and analytics leaders, from IT and the business, share responsibility.”  Enjoy!

