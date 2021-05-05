We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to May 3)

By Andrew White | May 05, 2021 | 0 Comments

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Ted Friedman’s recent note, What Data and Analytics Leaders Need to Know and Do About Digital Twins, re-entered the charts last week in top spot.  It was our most-read piece of research across data and analytics excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.

“Digital twins are rapidly becoming a core component of digital business solutions. Digital twins include a combination of data management and analytic capabilities. Data and analytics leaders must engage with operational technology teams to help their organizations capture value while managing risk.”  Enjoy!

