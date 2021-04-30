We just published this special report specifically for chief data scientists. We have noted an increase in the number of folks with this role, and though the role scope differs widely, we thought it might help bring together research and advice for the role. Here is the special report: The Chief Data Scientist Role Is Key to Evolving Advanced Analytics and AI.

The role of the chief data scientist is increasingly prevalent. Use this research to orient and guide the chief data scientist to strategically support, manage and scale the use and adoption of advanced analytics and AI within the organization.

Please let us know if you find this selectin useful and interesting.

Thanks.