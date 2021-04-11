Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Alan Duncan’s new note, Over 100 Data and Analytics Predictions Through 2025, entered the “charts” at the “number 1” spot. It was our most-read piece of research across data and analytics week of March 21st excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.

“Our annual predictions highlight the importance of data and analytics in all types of business and IT initiatives, particularly in response to and recovery from COVID-19. Data and analytics leaders must consider these strategic planning assumptions to enhance their vision and delivery.” Enjoy!