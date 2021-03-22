We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to Mar 14)

By Andrew White | March 22, 2021 | 0 Comments

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Henry Cook scores his first “number 1” hit this year with this iteration of The Practical Logical Data Warehouse that was published in December 2020.

“The logical data warehouse — a data consolidation and virtualization architecture of multiple analytic systems — is used by both user organizations and vendors. This research provides practical advice for data and analytics leaders planning data management solutions for analytics.”  Enjoy!

