Mark Beyer scored his first “number 1 hit” this year with his December publication of: What Is ‘Graph?’ — An Elementary Version for the Uninitiated.

“Data and analytics leaders are faced with the sudden interest in graph theory, graph analytics and graph data management. After languishing for decades, analysts, data scientists and data management professionals are leveraging new approaches. This research helps leaders to understand the conversation.” Enjoy!