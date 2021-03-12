We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to Mar 7)

By Andrew White | March 12, 2021 | 0 Comments

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Mark Beyer scored his first “number 1 hit” this year with his December publication of: What Is ‘Graph?’ — An Elementary Version for the Uninitiated.

“Data and analytics leaders are faced with the sudden interest in graph theory, graph analytics and graph data management. After languishing for decades, analysts, data scientists and data management professionals are leveraging new approaches. This research helps leaders to understand the conversation.”  Enjoy!

