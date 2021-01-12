Predicts 2021: Data and Analytics Leaders Are Poised for Success but Risk an Uncertain Future:
- By 2023, 50% of chief digital officers in enterprises without a chief data officer (CDO) will need to become the de facto CDO to succeed.
- By 2024, widespread adoption of cloud will raise the CFO’s influence over the chief data officer’s (CDO) decisions due to explicit linkage of workloads to cost, bringing disruption to the CDO role.
- By 2024, 75% of organizations will have established a centralized data and analytics (D&A) center of excellence to support federated D&A initiatives and prevent enterprise failure.
- By 2023, organizations with shared ontology, semantics, governance and stewardship processes to enable interenterprise data sharing will outperform those that don’t.
- Through 2023, title inflation will drive 50% of chief data officer (CDO) appointments, leading to the CDO being an internal service, rather than a strategic business peer.
Predicts 2021: Data and Analytics Strategies to Govern, Scale and Transform Digital Business:
- By 2024, 30% of organizations will invest in data and analytics governance platforms, thus increasing the business impact of trusted insights and new efficiencies.
- By 2024, most organizations will attempt trust-based data sharing programs, but only 15% will succeed and outperform their peers on most business metrics.
- By 2024, 60% of the data used for the development of AI and analytics solutions will be synthetically generated.
- By 2025, 80% of data and analytics governance initiatives focused on business outcomes, rather than data standards, will be considered essential business capabilities.
- Through 2025, 80% of organizations seeking to scale digital business will fail because they do not take a modern approach to data and analytics governance.
Predicts 2021: Artificial Intelligence in Enterprise Applications:
- By 2024, the degree of manual effort required for the contract review process will be halved in enterprises that adopt advanced contract analytics solutions.
- By 2023, three-quarters of HR service management inquiries will be initiated through conversational platforms.
- By 2024, 10% of digital commerce orders will be predicted and initiated by AI.
- By 2023, ERP data will be the basis for 30% of AI-generated predictive analyses and forecasts.
- Through 2023, up to 10% of AI training data will be poisoned by benign or malicious actors.
Predicts 2021: Analytics, BI and Data Science Solutions — Pervasive, Democratized and Composable:
By 2023, 30% of organizations will harness the collective intelligence of their analytics communities, outperforming competitors that rely solely on centralized analytics or self-service.
By 2023, 60% of organizations will compose components from three or more analytics solutions to build business applications infused with analytics that connect insights to actions.
By 2023, overall analytics adoption will increase from 35% to 50%, driven by vertical- and domain-specific augmented analytics solutions.
By 2023, cloud architects will become key stakeholders when purchasing analytics and BI tools, as scalability and cohesive cloud ecosystems move into the top 3 key buying considerations.
Predicts 2021: Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on People and Society:
- By 2025, the concentration of pretrained AI models among 1% of AI vendors will make responsible AI a societal concern.
- In 2023, 20% of successful account takeover attacks will use deepfakes to socially engineer users to turn over sensitive data or move money into criminal accounts.
- By 2024, 60% of AI providers will include a means to mitigate possible harm as part of their technologies.
- By 2025, 10% of governments will use a synthetic population with realistic behavior patterns to train AI while avoiding privacy and security concerns.
- By 2025, 75% of conversations at work will be recorded and analyzed, enabling the discovery of added organizational value and risk.
Predicts 2021: Data Management Solutions — Operational Efficiency Rises to the Top:
- By 2025, 50% of independent database management system (DBMS) vendors will cease operations, causing customers to adjust strategies and migrate back to their strategic DBMS suppliers.
- By 2024, organizations that utilize active metadata to enrich and deliver a dynamic data fabric will reduce time to integrated data delivery by 50% and improve the productivity of data teams by 20%.
- By 2024, 75% of organizations will have deployed multiple data hubs to drive mission-critical data and analytics sharing and governance.
- Through 2024, 50% of organizations will adopt modern data quality solutions to better support their digital business initiatives.
Predicts 2021: Operational AI Infrastructure and Enabling AI Orchestration Platforms:
- By 2025, 50% of enterprises will have devised artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration platforms to operationalize AI, up from fewer than 10% in 2020.
- By 2025, AI will be the top category driving infrastructure decisions, due to the maturation of the AI market, resulting in a tenfold growth in compute requirements.
- By 2025, 50% of enterprises implementing AI orchestration platforms will use open-source technologies, alongside proprietary vendor offerings, to deliver state-of-the-art AI capabilities.
Predicts 2021: Artificial Intelligence Core Technologies:
- By 2023, organizations that scale graph techniques will deliver five times more AI models, for multiple use cases, into production than those that don’t.
- By 2024, 70% of enterprises will use cloud and cloud-based AI infrastructure to operationalize AI, thereby significantly alleviating concerns about integration and upscaling.
- By 2024, use of synthetic data and transfer learning will halve the volume of real data needed for machine learning.
FYI some of these were picked up by Forbes: 54 Predictions About The State Of Data In 2021.