Mark Beyer scored his second “number 1” hit last week. His new note, What Is ‘Graph?’ — An Elementary Version for the Uninitiated, published December 7th, went right into “number 1” spot last week as our most-read piece of research across data and analytics excluding branded notes such as Magic Quadrants. His first “number 1” hit this year was Smart Data Sharing Requires Mapping Use Cases to Architectures and Vendor Solutions back in September.

“Data and analytics leaders are faced with the sudden interest in graph theory, graph analytics and graph data management. After languishing for decades, analysts, data scientists and data management professionals are leveraging new approaches. This research helps leaders to understand the conversation.” Enjoy!