We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to Nov 29)

By Andrew White | December 07, 2020 | 0 Comments

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.

Frank Buytendijk’s new note published a couple of weeks ago, just ran its way up the charts to “number 1”.  The Future of Data and Analytics: Reengineering the Decision, 2025 was “number 1” last week – our most read research note across data and analytics excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc.

“Decision making is a core capability for every organization, and it is becoming more complex. Decisions are becoming more connected, more contextual and more continuous. D&A leaders must prepare to reengineer decision making, and ultimately make business decision making a competitive differentiator.”  Enjoy!

His other two “number 1” hits this year were:

  • Tie Your Data and Analytics Initiatives to Stakeholders and Their Business Goals
  • Complete Your Data and Analytics Strategy With a Clear Value Proposition

Leave a Comment