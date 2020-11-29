Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.
Julian Sun’s note from June (Adopt Cloud Analytics to Drive Innovation) just flashed its way into the top 20 last week – re-entering the “charts” at number 1. It was our most-read piece of research across D&A last week (before Thanksgiving) excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc. This was his first “number 1 hit” this year – check out his blog and other research here.
“Innovative analytics capabilities are becoming cloud-first or cloud-only, but many organizations are not fully utilizing them. Data and analytics leaders who want to drive innovation in analytics need to use the cloud to transform the analytics processes into a new innovation pipeline.” Enjoy!