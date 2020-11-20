We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to Nov 15)

By Andrew White | November 20, 2020 | 1 Comment

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research
Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.
Melissa Davis’s note from October just re-entered the chart last week – right in at “number 1”.  Her note, Harnessing the Pervasive Nature of Domain Data and Analytics, was the most-read piece of research across all of D&A excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.
“Domain data and analytics refers to the collective set of analytics applied across and within industry verticals, business processes and functions. Data and analytics leaders must increase their domain-specific data and analytics competencies to succeed in the digital business.”  Enjoy!

Leave a Comment

1 Comment

  • bazmara.com says:

    Wow I love these analysts

    November 21, 2020 at 3:40 pm