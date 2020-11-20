Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.
Melissa Davis’s note from October just re-entered the chart last week – right in at “number 1”. Her note, Harnessing the Pervasive Nature of Domain Data and Analytics, was the most-read piece of research across all of D&A excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.
“Domain data and analytics refers to the collective set of analytics applied across and within industry verticals, business processes and functions. Data and analytics leaders must increase their domain-specific data and analytics competencies to succeed in the digital business.” Enjoy!
1 Comment
Wow I love these analysts