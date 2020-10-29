We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
By continuing to use this site, or closing this box, you consent to our use of cookies.

Blog home
Blog post

Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to Oct 25)

By Andrew White | October 29, 2020 | 0 Comments

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research
Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.
Yours truly hit a home run!  I had the good fortune of leading our team of Content Leaders to publish our new Leadership Vision for 2021: Data and Analytics.  It published last week and went right into “number 1” spot – it was our most-read piece of research across D&A excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.
“Data and analytics leaders face unprecedented challenges over the next 18 months. This presentation will provide D&A leaders and their teams with the critical guidance that they will need over the next budget cycle.”  Enjoy!

Leave a Comment