Yours truly hit a home run! I had the good fortune of leading our team of Content Leaders to publish our new Leadership Vision for 2021: Data and Analytics. It published last week and went right into “number 1” spot – it was our most-read piece of research across D&A excluding branded research such as Magic Quadrants.
“Data and analytics leaders face unprecedented challenges over the next 18 months. This presentation will provide D&A leaders and their teams with the critical guidance that they will need over the next budget cycle.” Enjoy!