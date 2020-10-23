It was a busy, fun, most interesting week. I hope everyone who joined our sessions and 1-1’s extracted the value and answers they looked for. My 1-1’s were very interesting, as always. Almost every organization I spoke to is struggling with data and analytics and trying to work out how to re-engineer how their business leaders take decisions. Here is an overview of my week’s 1-1s.

The Week’s Summary of 1-1s (45 total):

Industries:

Financial Services/Banking 12

Grocery / Food and Beverage 6

IT Sector (tech, consulting etc.) 4

Public Sector 4

Communications & High Tech; Consumer and Entertainment 4

Healthcare 3

Higher Education 3

Apparel/Footwear 2

Bio/Pharma 1

Energy 1

Household/Hard Goods 1

Industrial Automation 1

Paper and Pulp 1

Sustainability 1

Travel 1

Industry Types:

Services 25

Manufacturing/Distribution 14

Public Sector 4

Retail and e-Commerce 2

Topics:

(broader/full) Data and Analytics Strategy 20

Data and Analytics Governance and/or MDM 15

Organization, Leadership, Roles etc. 6

Silver bullet/shiny object syndrome 6

Best Practices across D&A/generally 5

Advanced Analytics/ML or AI 4

Data Management 4

Enterprise Information Management 4

Analytics Strategy (only) 3

Data Monetization 1

Innovation 1

Role/Title:

Business development manager 1

Chief Data Officer/CDO 4

CEO 1

CIO 5

CTO 1

Chief Quality Officer 1

Director Analytics 1

Director Database Engineering 1

Director Data Mgt and Advanced Analytics 1

Data Governance 1

Developer Manager 1

Director 1

Enterprise Architect 1

EIM Manager 1

Finance Reporting 1

Global Digital Transformation 1

IT Director 3

Manager IT 1

Manager D&A 1

Snr Director Strategy 1

Senior IT Manager – Applications 1

VP 1

VP Analytics/VP Data 3

VP BI and Applications 1

VP/CTO 1

VP Engineering 1

VP IT 2

VP or Manager, Business Applications 2

VP Innovation 1

VP Tech customer experience 1

Other 2

The Week’s Most Popular “sent” Research as Follow Up to 1-1:

Digital Strategy Infused with Data and Analytics:

D&A Leadership/Chief Data Officer:

Overall Data and Analytics Strategy:

Modern Data and Analytics Governance:

Organizing the Work of Data and Analytics:

Other notes we identified:

The Week’s Most Popular Shown Slides or Images Discussed During 1-1s:

Image 1: Gartner’s Data and Analytics Strategy and Operating Model

Image 2: Gartner’s Decision Intelligence Model

Image 3: The Data and Analytics Continuum (summary version of the Data and Analytics Infrastructure Model

Image 4: Gartner Value Pyramid

Image 5: Gartner’s Three Rings of Data and Analytics Governance

Image 6: And yes, too often someone would either ask for or admit there isn’t, a shiny object or shiny object syndrome