Day in the Life of an Industry Analyst at Gartner’s (Virtual) IT Symposium Xpo 2020 – Day 4

By Andrew White | October 23, 2020 | 0 Comments

GartnerSYM

It was a busy, fun, most interesting week.  I hope everyone who joined our sessions and 1-1’s extracted the value and answers they looked for.  My 1-1’s were very interesting, as always.  Almost every organization I spoke to is struggling with data and analytics and trying to work out how to re-engineer how their business leaders take decisions.  Here is an overview of my week’s 1-1s.

The Week’s Summary of 1-1s (45 total):

Industries:

  • Financial Services/Banking 12
  • Grocery / Food and Beverage 6
  • IT Sector (tech, consulting etc.) 4
  • Public Sector 4
  • Communications & High Tech; Consumer and Entertainment 4
  • Healthcare 3
  • Higher Education 3
  • Apparel/Footwear 2
  • Bio/Pharma 1
  • Energy 1
  • Household/Hard Goods 1
  • Industrial Automation 1
  • Paper and Pulp 1
  • Sustainability 1
  • Travel 1

Industry Types:

  • Services 25
  • Manufacturing/Distribution 14
  • Public Sector 4
  • Retail and e-Commerce 2

Topics:

  • (broader/full) Data and Analytics Strategy 20
  • Data and Analytics Governance and/or MDM 15
  • Organization, Leadership, Roles etc. 6
  • Silver bullet/shiny object syndrome 6
  • Best Practices across D&A/generally 5
  • Advanced Analytics/ML or AI 4
  • Data Management 4
  • Enterprise Information Management 4
  • Analytics Strategy (only) 3
  • Data Monetization 1
  • Innovation 1

Role/Title:

  • Business development manager 1
  • Chief Data Officer/CDO 4
  • CEO 1
  • CIO 5
  • CTO 1
  • Chief Quality Officer 1
  • Director Analytics 1
  • Director Database Engineering 1
  • Director Data Mgt and Advanced Analytics 1
  • Data Governance 1
  • Developer Manager 1
  • Director 1
  • Enterprise Architect 1
  • EIM Manager 1
  • Finance Reporting 1
  • Global Digital Transformation 1
  • IT Director 3
  • Manager IT 1
  • Manager D&A 1
  • Snr Director Strategy 1
  • Senior IT Manager – Applications 1
  • VP 1
  • VP Analytics/VP Data 3
  • VP BI and Applications 1
  • VP/CTO 1
  • VP Engineering 1
  • VP IT 2
  • VP or Manager, Business Applications 2
  • VP Innovation 1
  • VP Tech customer experience 1
  • Other 2

The Week’s Most Popular “sent” Research as Follow Up to 1-1:

Digital Strategy Infused with Data and Analytics:

D&A Leadership/Chief Data Officer:

Overall Data and Analytics Strategy:

 Modern Data and Analytics Governance:

Organizing the Work of Data and Analytics:

Other notes we identified:

The Week’s Most Popular Shown Slides or Images Discussed During 1-1s:

Image 1: Gartner’s Data and Analytics Strategy and Operating Model

Image 2: Gartner’s Decision Intelligence Model

 

Image 3: The Data and Analytics Continuum (summary version of the Data and Analytics Infrastructure Model

 

Image 4: Gartner Value Pyramid

 

Image 5: Gartner’s Three Rings of Data and Analytics Governance

 

Image 6: And yes, too often someone would either ask for or admit there isn’t, a shiny object or shiny object syndrome

