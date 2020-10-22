Wednesday October 22 2020
6.08am Late getting up. Tired. Dog. Breakfast. News. Family. Late.
7.10am At desk. Blog. Top 20 most-read research last week across D&A. Mused – looks like my brain activity is a little flatter than earlier in the week. A pattern I have seen at previous conferences…
8.01am First 1-1….
10.05am Break. Starbucks run. Need my White Chocolate Mocha. Snuck in a nice and warn sausage and egg muffin.
11.00. Back to desk. More 1-1s.
12.10. Wanted to hit bike but too many emails demand attention. My well-being will have to wait. Poor me haha. Did have time to toast some crumpets and cheese and tomato and green onions. Yum!
1.30pm Back to 1-1s. Break somewhere but kept going until 5.30pm.
I’m outta here. Dinner.
Day 3 summary of 1-1s (31 total)
Industries:
- Apparel/Footwear 2
- Bio/Pharma 1
- Communications & High Tech; Consumer and Entertainment 2
- Energy 1
- Financial Services 6
- Grocery / Food and Beverage 4
- Healthcare 3
- Higher Education 3
- Household/Hard Goods 1
- IT Sector (tech, consulting etc.) 2
- Paper and Pulp 1
- Public Sector 4
- Sustainability 1
Industry Types:
- Manufacturing/Distribution 8
- Services 17
- Public Sector 4
- Retail and e-Commerce 2
Topics:
- (broader/full) Data and Analytics Strategy 14
- Data and Analytics Governance and/or MDM 10
- Organization, Leadership, Roles etc. 6
- Best Practices across D&A/generally 5
- Analytics Strategy (only) 3
- Advanced Analytics/ML or AI 4
- Data Management 3
- Enterprise Information Management 2
- Data Monetization 1
Role/Title (31):
- Business development manager 1
- Chief Data Officer/CDO 4
- CIO 3
- Chief Quality Officer 1
- Director Analytics 1
- Director Database Engineering 1
- Director Data Mgt and Advanced Analytics 1
- Data Governance 1
- Developer Manager 1
- Director 1
- Enterprise Architect 1
- EIM Manager 1
- Finance Reporting 1
- IT Director 2
- Senior IT Manager – Applications 1
- VP Analytics/VP Data 2
- VP BI and Applications 1
- VP/CTO 1
- VP Engineering 1
- VP IT 1
- VP or Manager, Business Applications 2
- VP Innovation 1
- Other 1
Most popular “sent” research as follow up to 1-1:
Digital Strategy Infused with Data and Analytics:
- How to Make Data and Analytics Central to Your Digital Transformation Initiative
- Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2021 “Organizations, driven by the ever-increasing pace of that change, are accelerating their digital business strategies. As a result, they need to quickly make business decisions in support of business moments, informed by relevant data. They must then adapt their capabilities to act on those decisions in near real time.”
- Improve Decision Making Using Decision Intelligence Models
D&A Leadership/Chief Data Officer:
- Leadership Vision for 2021: Data and Analytics
- How CDOs Can Use Data Storytelling to Engage and Influence Stakeholders
- Toolkit: Chief Data Officer Job Description
Overall Data and Analytics Strategy:
- Recorded Webinar: Emerging Practices for a Data-driven Strategy
- Toolkit: Creating a Modern Data and Analytics Strategy and Operating Model
- Tie Your Data and Analytics Initiatives to Stakeholders and Their Business Goals
- How to Craft a Modern, Actionable Data and Analytics Strategy That Delivers Business Outcomes
Modern Data and Analytics Governance:
- Design an Effective Information Governance Strategy
- And associated recorded webinar Overview of the outcome-based approach to D&A Governance
- Use Gartner’s Value Pyramid to Connect Data and Analytics to Business Value
- And associated recorded webinar Drill-down on the “link data to outcome” idea we recommend to prioritize how to connect the teams around shared outcomes
- Data and Analytics Governance Requires a Comprehensive Range of Policy Types
- Discusses the need to connect the disparate silos of data privacy, data security, and data quality etc.
- How Augmented Data Management Capabilities Are Impacting MDM and Data Governance
- Toolkit: Data and Analytics Governance Role Descriptions
- Toolkit: Data and Analytics Governance Organizational Structures
Organizing the Work of Data and Analytics:
- Where to Organize the Work of Data and Analytics
- What Are the Must-Have Roles for Data and Analytics?
Other notes we identified:
- Build a Data Quality Operating Model to Drive Data Quality Assurance
- The Gartner Digital Business Value Model: A Framework for Measuring Business Performance