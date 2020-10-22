We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Day in the Life of an Industry Analyst at Gartner’s (Virtual) IT Symposium Xpo 2020 – Day 3

By Andrew White | October 22, 2020 | 0 Comments

GartnerSYM

Wednesday October 22 2020

6.08am Late getting up.  Tired. Dog. Breakfast.  News.  Family.  Late.

7.10am At desk.  Blog.  Top 20 most-read research last week across D&A.  Mused – looks like my brain activity is a little flatter than earlier in the week.  A pattern I have seen at previous conferences…

 

8.01am First 1-1….

10.05am Break.  Starbucks run.  Need my White Chocolate Mocha.  Snuck in a nice and warn sausage and egg muffin.

11.00.  Back to desk.  More 1-1s.

12.10.  Wanted to hit bike but too many emails demand attention. My well-being will have to wait.  Poor me haha.  Did have time to toast some crumpets and cheese and tomato and green onions.  Yum!

1.30pm Back to 1-1s.  Break somewhere but kept going until 5.30pm.

I’m outta here.  Dinner.

 

Day 3 summary of 1-1s (31 total)

 

Industries:

  • Apparel/Footwear 2
  • Bio/Pharma 1
  • Communications & High Tech; Consumer and Entertainment 2
  • Energy 1
  • Financial Services 6
  • Grocery / Food and Beverage 4
  • Healthcare 3
  • Higher Education 3
  • Household/Hard Goods 1
  • IT Sector (tech, consulting etc.) 2
  • Paper and Pulp 1
  • Public Sector 4
  • Sustainability 1

Industry Types:

  • Manufacturing/Distribution 8
  • Services 17
  • Public Sector 4
  • Retail and e-Commerce 2

Topics:

  • (broader/full) Data and Analytics Strategy 14
  • Data and Analytics Governance and/or MDM 10
  • Organization, Leadership, Roles etc. 6
  • Best Practices across D&A/generally 5
  • Analytics Strategy (only) 3
  • Advanced Analytics/ML or AI 4
  • Data Management 3
  • Enterprise Information Management 2
  • Data Monetization 1

Role/Title (31):

  • Business development manager 1
  • Chief Data Officer/CDO 4
  • CIO 3
  • Chief Quality Officer 1
  • Director Analytics 1
  • Director Database Engineering 1
  • Director Data Mgt and Advanced Analytics 1
  • Data Governance 1
  • Developer Manager 1
  • Director 1
  • Enterprise Architect 1
  • EIM Manager 1
  • Finance Reporting 1
  • IT Director 2
  • Senior IT Manager – Applications 1
  • VP Analytics/VP Data 2
  • VP BI and Applications 1
  • VP/CTO 1
  • VP Engineering 1
  • VP IT 1
  • VP or Manager, Business Applications 2
  • VP Innovation 1
  • Other 1

Most popular “sent” research as follow up to 1-1:

Other notes we identified:

 

