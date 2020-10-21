Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.
Julian Sun just scored his second “number 1” hit. His recent note, Composable Analytics Shapes the Future of Analytics Applications, just re-entered the top 20 most-read notes across all of data and analytics last week, excluding branded notes such as Magic Quadrants. It is very fitting that Julian’s innovative work is “number 1” right now given the theme for this year at Gartner’s IT Symposium Xpo: Composable Business.
“Open, containerized analytics architecture makes analytics capabilities more composable and able to be more flexibly combined into applications. Data and analytics leaders should adopt the concept of composable analytics to provide consumer-focused analytics applications.” Enjoy!