Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.
Roy Schulte scores his first “number 1” hit last with with a brand new note: 2 Steps to Improve Business Decisions Using Data and Analytics. This note was our most-read note across all of Data and Analytics excluding any branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc.
Strategic, tactical and operational business decisions all call for different decision-making processes and analytics techniques. This research explains the two steps that data and analytics leaders should take to determine the role of data and analytics teams in improving each type of decision. Enjoy!