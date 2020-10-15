We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
Our Top 20 Most-Read Data & Analytics Research Last Week (to Oct 11)

By Andrew White | October 15, 2020 | 0 Comments

Data and Analytics Top 20 Research
Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.
Roy Schulte scores his first “number 1” hit last with with a brand new note: 2 Steps to Improve Business Decisions Using Data and Analytics.  This note was our most-read note across all of Data and Analytics excluding any branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc.
Strategic, tactical and operational business decisions all call for different decision-making processes and analytics techniques. This research explains the two steps that data and analytics leaders should take to determine the role of data and analytics teams in improving each type of decision. Enjoy!

