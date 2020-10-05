Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the notes directly.
Afraz Jaffri scored his second “number 1” hit last with with a re-entry: How to Build Knowledge Graphs That Enable AI-Driven Enterprise Applications. This note was our most-read note across all of Data and Analytics excluding any branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc.
Increasingly, knowledge graphs are powering artificial intelligence applications. However, for scalable implementations that can solve enterprise data integration challenges, data and analytics leaders must take an agile approach to knowledge graph development. Enjoy!
