Our Top 20 Most-Read Data and Analytics Research Last Week (to Jan 19)

by Andrew White | | Submit a Comment

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the most read data and analytics research directly. This list excludes our branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc.

Afraz Jaffri‘s first note since joining Gartner moved further up the chart last week and is our current number 1 – the most-read D&A piece of research last week across the team. It is all about best practices for successful data science projects. Enjoy!

Additional Resources View Free, Relevant Gartner Research Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence. Read Free Gartner Research

Category: data-and-analytics-top-20-research



