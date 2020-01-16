Our Top 20 Most-Read Data and Analytics Research Last Week (to Jan 12)

by Andrew White | | Submit a Comment

Pieter den Hamer storms into top spot last week with this new note on migrating your data and analytics platform. Its a must-read for those of you looking at analytics, BI and data science, data management, and emerging data and analytics governance platforms.

