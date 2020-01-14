Our Top 20 Most-Read Data and Analytics Research Last Week (to Jan 5)
by Andrew White | January 14, 2020 | Submit a Comment
Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the most read data and analytics research directly. This list excludes our branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc.
I (that would be me) was lucky enough to lead an effort to update our annual CDO/head of Data and Analytics Leadership Vision Deck. This deck, with audio introduction and notes on most pages, provides a desk reference for every CDO to help give them visibility into our research and advice for the next 12 months. Other tools that work along side this resources provide visibility into the longer term horizon. Enjoy!
