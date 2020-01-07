Our Top 20 Most-Read Data and Analytics Research Last Week (to Dec 29)

by Andrew White | | Submit a Comment

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the most read data and analytics research directly. This list excludes our branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc.

Ehtisham Zaidi continues at “number 1” for a second week in a row with his note targeting the data fabric. This will give you some inkling into new content for the data management thread at our upcoming data and analytics conference season (around the world). Enjoy!

