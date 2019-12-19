The Most Popular Data and Analytics Research in 2019

by Andrew White | | Submit a Comment

The year is almost up and though there is only a couple of weeks left, the enthusiasm that drives folks to gartner.com and access our research is slowing down. I can’t think why! Maybe it’s something to do with the holidays? Well, it’s time to give you a summary of the years’ most popular research in data and analytics.

I exclude our branded notes as they are always very popular. As such my reports here ignore Magic Quadrants and Hype Cycles and the like. These are all “regular” notes that get to the more pragmatic and provocative research and advice we have to offer. The analysis is based on the most popular notes each week. If you have been reading my blog you know I have been publishing the most popular note every week. As such, I have been tracking the “number 1 hits” for the year – or most of it.

Its been a busy year. It has been a pleasure to speak with all the clients and organizations I have had the pleasure to work with. And of course it has been a blast working here at Gartner where I am paid to learn, continuously. I hope you had a great year and I hope to see you, and help you, in 2020. Enjoy.

Here are the notes that stayed inside the top 20 (most popular weekly notes) the longest (number of weeks):

Here are the analysts with the most “number 1” hits:

Here is the complete year-in-review, week by week, Weekly_Number_1_Hits.

