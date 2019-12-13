On the First Day of Christmas My CDO Said to Me….
by Andrew White | December 13, 2019 | Submit a Comment
Hope you enjoy this festive blog.
On the first day of Christmas my CDO said to me, a budget in and on time.
On the second day of Christmas my CDO said to me, two data clouds, and a budget in and on time.
On the third day of Christmas my CDO said to me, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the fourth day of Christmas my CDO said to me, four data catalogs, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the fifth day of Christmas my CDO said to me, five data hubs, four data catalogs, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the sixth day of Christmas my CDO said to me, six data lakes, five data hubs, four project leaders, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the seventh day of Christmas my CDO said to me, seven business moments, six data lakes, five data hubs, four project leaders, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the eighth day of Christmas my CDO said to me, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five data hubs, four project leaders, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the ninth day of Christmas my CDO said to me, nine months to go, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five data hubs, four project leaders, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the tenth day of Christmas my CDO said to me, ten quick wins, nine months to go, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five data hubs, four project leaders, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the eleventh day of Christmas my CDO said to me, eleven KPI’s, ten quick wins, nine months to go, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five data hubs, four project leaders, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
On the twelfth day of Christmas my CDO said to me, twelve business outcomes, ten quick wins, nine months to go, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five data hubs, four project leaders, three algorithms, two data clouds, and a budget in and time.
