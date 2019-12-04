Our Top 20 Most-Read Data and Analytics Research Last Week (to Dec 1)

by Andrew White | | 1 Comment

Click here for an interactive PDF to connect to the most read data and analytics research directly. This list excludes our branded research such as Magic Quadrants etc.

A raft of new notes published last week but there had to be one top spot! Ankush Jain’s new note went into the charts at number 1. Its all about maximizing your return on data quality technology investments. Enjoy.

Additional Resources View Free, Relevant Gartner Research Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence. Read Free Gartner Research

Category: data-and-analytics-top-20-research



