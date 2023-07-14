The Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking just dropped, and it is one of my favorite pieces of research at Gartner. The Hype Cycle is focused on (….wait for it…) the most hyped technologies in networking. There’s no shortage of hyped (and over-hyped) networking technology this year, and the hype cycle includes stuff like SONiC, WIFI8, SASE, NaaS, and even SDN.

This year, “AI Networking” is at the peak hype (I blame ChatGPT). There’s certainly a ton of noise over AI Networking, and it can mean everything and nothing at the same time, with almost everyone having different opinions as to what it actually is. Along these lines, I find it is always helpful to get a definitional, so here goes

AI networking uses AI and machine learning (ML) to deliver granular and specific actionable network insights. AI networking can be a feature within a network vendor’s management platform, a stand-alone multivendor platform or a part of an AIOps platform. It can also be delivered as part of a managed network service. AI networking primarily delivers Day 2 network insights. Further, it offers recommendations to accelerate incident resolution, and prevent outages and trouble tickets.

If you want more information, you can check this out: Innovation Insight: AI Networking Has the Potential to Revolutionize Network Operations (Summary: AI networking promises to deliver improved network availability, performance and operational efficiency. However, adoption and value within enterprises is nascent. I&O leaders responsible for networking should use this research to baseline current capabilities and determine future applicability.)

But getting back to the hype cycle, there is certainly New Hype: This year, there are several hyped technologies on the hype cycle for the first time including CBaaS (cloud backbone as a service), Digital network twin, ExtranetaaS, Network sustainability, Quantum networking, Universal ZTNA and WiFi8 just to name a few. Blogs coming soon!

It is funny because the core foundational principles of our networks are Ethernet, TCP/IP, BGP… Thus, it seems that networking doesn’t evolve as fast as other domains. However if you Look back 10 years at the 2013 Hype Cycle, only 2 technologies remain in 2023. Those technologies are (… wait for it….) SDN and IPv6. IPv6 is the grandfather of networking hype, and I’m convinced IPv6 will remain on the hype cycle after I retire in ~2039. If we go back 5 years to 2018, only 5 technologies remain including Intent-based networking, microsegmentation, SD-WAN, SDN, and IPv6. Side note: Service Mesh, has it really been 5 years!

Happy Hype Cycling, Andrew