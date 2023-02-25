We’ve written about SONiC before, but it has been a couple years so I wanted to check back in. SONiC is a Network Operating System (NOS), written and open sourced by Microsoft. It is now under The Linux Foundation, and is primarily funded by hyperscalers and semiconductor vendors.

SONiC Adoption

We estimate that there are now 100 to 250 organizations running SONiC in production, mostly in very large environments, including Microsoft, Tencent, Baidu, LinkedIn, Comcast, Target and eBay. We estimate that about 30% of existing SONiC adoption is in the enterprise (including strong interest from the retail segment).

Vendor Landscape

In the last 2 years, there have been substantial changes to the vendor landscape changes, including

Startup vendors including Aviz Networks (May 22) and Hedgehog (October 22) emerged with a strong focus on SONiC.

Nokia entered the data center switching market, with a focus on extra-large environments, and is being run within Microsoft, with SONiC on top of chassis-based switches.

Dorado Software released a fabric offering supporting SONiC.

In addition, established networking vendors are investing in SONiC, including:

Several vendors provide commercial support and/or a commercial distribution for SONiC (for example Dell Technologies, NVIDIA and Edge-core).

Multiple vendors like Arista, Dell and NVIDIA are on the official SONiC hardware compatibility list, along with nearly all white-box vendors.

Several other vendors, including Cisco, Huawei, H3C , allow SONiC to run on their switches in certain customer scenarios.

Predictions

When we made this prediction back in 2021: By 2025, 40% of organizations that operate large data center networks (more than 200 switches) will run SONiC in production environments; we absolutely did not mean that 40% of organizations would exclusively (or even extensively) run SONiC in their environments. We believed they would have some SONiC (perhaps as part of a Azure-stack distributed cloud solution). Unfortunately, that prediction has been misinterpreted more than a few times. Lesson learned. Thus, we’ve updated our prediction with some important nuance including the phrase “in some portion”… and adjusted the numbers to align with the current trajectory we see in the market.

Strategic Planning Assumption: By 2025, 30% of organizations that operate large data center networks (more than 250 switches) will run SONiC in some portion of their production environments and increase of over 10x from late 2022.

This is pulled from a broader report on data center switching, Market Guide for Data Center Switching (paywall). Summary: The data center switching market is evolving incrementally, driven by enterprises refreshing hardware. Long-term market shifts are based on SONiC and FACs. I&O networking leaders should focus on integration orchestration and automation, rather than hardware when investing in products.

Regards, Andrew