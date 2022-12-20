Happy holidays, I hope everyone is enjoying some time off and spending time with those that matter most, or planning to soon. It is also a time of year to look forward. Along those lines, at our recent I&O Cloud conference, we polled the audience (of approximately 250 I&O leaders) what technology are you most likely to invest in over the next year. We gave I&O leaders 5 choices, including Universal ZTNA, NetDevOps, MCNS, SASE and NaaS, and here’s how they voted:

I’ll stop short as proclaiming 2023 to be “the year of SASE” but it is getting really big and we predict that By 2025, 50% of SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single vendor SASE offering, up from less than 10% in 2021. However, many enterprises will prefer a dual-vendor solution for a variety of reasons (mismatched refresh/renewal cycles, silos, feature depth, etc). Thus, we also predict that By 2025, 65% of enterprises will have consolidated individual SASE components into one or two explicitly partnered SASE vendors, up from 15% in 2021. Ultimately we believe that by 2026, network and security vendors that are unable to deliver a compelling SASE offering will be relegated to niche market opportunities. And last but not least, I haven’t learned my lesson about making CLI predictions so I’ll keep trying: By 2025, 25% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities, an increase from less than 8% of enterprises from early 2022.

Andrew Lerner

