Happy holidays, I hope everyone is enjoying some time off and spending time with those that matter most, or planning to soon. It is also a time of year to look forward. Along those lines, at our recent I&O Cloud conference, we polled the audience (of approximately 250 I&O leaders) what technology are you most likely to invest in over the next year. We gave I&O leaders 5 choices, including Universal ZTNA, NetDevOps, MCNS, SASE and NaaS, and here’s how they voted:
I’ll stop short as proclaiming 2023 to be “the year of SASE” but it is getting really big and we predict that By 2025, 50% of SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single vendor SASE offering, up from less than 10% in 2021. However, many enterprises will prefer a dual-vendor solution for a variety of reasons (mismatched refresh/renewal cycles, silos, feature depth, etc). Thus, we also predict that By 2025, 65% of enterprises will have consolidated individual SASE components into one or two explicitly partnered SASE vendors, up from 15% in 2021. Ultimately we believe that by 2026, network and security vendors that are unable to deliver a compelling SASE offering will be relegated to niche market opportunities. And last but not least, I haven’t learned my lesson about making CLI predictions so I’ll keep trying: By 2025, 25% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities, an increase from less than 8% of enterprises from early 2022.
Happy Holidays and Happy New Year
Andrew Lerner
“Code word is, ‘Santa’s got a brand-new bag’ ” — Gimbel’s manager in the movie Elf
The Gartner Blog Network provides an opportunity for Gartner analysts to test ideas and move research forward. Because the content posted by Gartner analysts on this site does not undergo our standard editorial review, all comments or opinions expressed hereunder are those of the individual contributors and do not represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management.
Comments are closed