Single-vendor SASE offerings deliver multiple converged network and security as-a-service capabilities, — such as software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), network firewalling and zero trust network access (ZTNA) — using a cloud-centric architecture. Client interest in this technology is huge. The demand tends to come from a) smaller enterprises that don’t have strongly siloed network and security teams and b) from architecture teams in large advanced global multinationals.

We just published market research on the single-vendor SASE market, Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE (paywall). The research includes analysis of market direction, (9) vendors , (4) predictions and (20) recommendations. Here are a few snippets from the report:

The market for well-architected single-vendor SASE offerings is immature but developing quickly. Multiple providers now have a single-vendor SASE offering; but few offer the required breadth and depth of functionality with integration across all components, a single management plane, and unified data model and data lake.

Prediction: By 2025, 50% of new SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE offering, up from 10% in 2022.

Prediction: By 2025, one-third of new SASE deployments will be based on a single-vendor SASE offering, up from 10% in 2022.

Recommendation: Leverage WAN, firewall or SD-WAN refresh cycles to update network and network security architectures to SASE.

Recommendation: Have the joint network/security team identify and rank the enterprise functionality requirements into required, preferred and optional before sending out requests for information/purchase, as no single vendor is best of breed in all SASE capabilities as yet.

Recommendation: Prefer SASE offerings that use a unified management plane, unified security plane with a single data lake, and support single-pass decryption and inspection for malware and sensitive data.

Recommendation: Run a functional pilot with real users and remote locations before selecting a single-vendor SASE offering to ensure functionality and performance meet your requirements.

Here’s the full report link: Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE

Summary: Single-vendor SASE delivers converged network and security capabilities to connect and secure distributed users, devices and locations to resources in the cloud, edge and on-premises. Infrastructure and operations leaders should use this research to analyze the emerging single-vendor SASE market.

