Gartner’s IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference is coming up soon (virtually). This is my favorite Gartner conference due to the mix of strategic (yet pragmatic) content. The purpose of the conference is to help I&O leaders keep the proverbial lights on while enabling the business to react to market changes quickly and adopt new technologies or services. We have a ton of networking content, and I wanted to highlight a few sessions in particular…

Cloud Networking Strategies

This session describes modern strategies for building cloud-friendly networks . This includes guidance for connecting to the cloud, multicloud, and within public and private cloud data centers.

Cloud Networking: How to Get to the Cloud

With workloads increasingly being distributed, connecting to the cloud is becoming more challenging to ensure performance, simplicity and controlling costs. In this session, we will review different architectures in order to connect to the cloud. We also discuss how to map approaches to various use cases.

We have a lot of network security content including SASE, which is top of mind for many networking leaders, including:

How to Get SASE — A Strategic Roadmap for Adoption

Digitalization, work from anywhere and cloud-based computing have accelerated cloud-delivered SASE offerings to enable anywhere, anytime access from any device. Lean how to develop a migration plan from legacy perimeter and hardware-based offerings to SASE.

A Pragmatic Approach to Implementing a Zero Trust Security Architecture

Changes in the threat landscape and ineffectiveness of current security architectures have created significant interest in zero trust security architectures. This presentation will pragmatically explore zero trust, zero trust networking and extend these concepts to operating systems, applications, users and data. Topics will include the NIST standard for zero trust as well as technologies and vendors providing solutions.

Best Practices for Securing Cloud-Native Applications Built on Containers and Kubernetes

Cloud-native applications are not inherently unsecure, but are being deployed insecurely, driven by developers and with a need for agility in service development and deployment. Security and risk management leaders must address container and Kubernetes security issues around vulnerabilities, visibility, compromise and compliance.

As it relates to network agility/automation and future innovations:

Innovations Driving the Future of Networking

This session will run thru innovative and disruptive technologies that will shape the future of networking. We will cover emerging network technologies, vendors, open-source, and describe the benefits and risks of the technologies. We will also make specific predictions regarding the adoption and timing of these technologies, and provide recommendations to appropriately adopt (or avoid) these technologies. We will discuss how these technologies help enable the new “infrastructure everywhere, users anywhere” enterprise, and specific topics covered include SASE, SONiC, and Networking as Code.

Roundtable: NetDevOps: Increase Network Agility (Without Getting Fired)

In this session, end-users will share their experiences regarding increasing enterprise network agility. This includes the networking technologies, processes, people, and cultural aspects to improve the level of network automation and orchestration that exists within enterprise and cloud networks. We will discuss how to align networking initiatives with DevOps and IaC principles.

And some non-networking content that I recommend (you had me at cat-herding!)

Public Cloud Governance and Other Cat-Herding Strategies

The pace of innovation in cloud computing has brought significant changes to data processing, but these changes have also highlighted the challenges that established organizational structures face in attempting to keep up. This is especially true in the realm of IT governance. This session will focus on evolving organizations toward more adaptive governance strategies, aiming to make them nimble while also managing risk and investment prioritization decisions.

How to Build a Culture of Embracing Failures With Chaos Engineering

Chaos engineering is a discipline of experimenting failures to unleash the weaknesses of complex modern architectures and improve reliability of the applications. In this session I will be covering a brief introduction of the concept, how to get started and evolve through the maturity model.

side note: I’ve blogged about chaos monkeys in networking before, and feel it is an untapped resource in enterprise networking.

Exploring the Edge: What’s Really Happening Out There

Edge computing is deployed today in a wide variety of use cases across every vertical. We discuss a number of use cases, including the results, the lessons and the surprises.

side note: If you’re like me, you’ve probably wondered….Is the edge just a small/mini data center? Or, Is anyone actually doing it, and what are the killer apps? Then, this session has you covered.

Hope to see y’all there, virtually

Andrew