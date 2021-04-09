This is a guest blog from Jeff Vogel

We recently published research on Enterprise Storage as a Service (STaaS). Advancements in storage automation and consumption-based delivery models provide multiple pathways to a productive, scalable IT services operating model, substantially reducing IT storage hardware administration, support and life cycle management costs.

During 2021, Gartner expects cloud spending to grow at 18.4%. By 2025, managed, consumption-based storage systems and hybrid IT will serve as the foundation for more than 70% of corporate enterprise storage workloads. By 2025 59% of global corporate enterprise-grade storage petabytes (PBs) are projected to be consumed off-premises as part of a managed STaaS hybrid IT multi-cloud initiative.

In the research we identify a number of critical impact statements that will fundamentally alter traditional storage architecture and deployment models through the remainder of this decade.

Here are just a few of those emerging and highly disruptive events:

Costly capital expenditure (capex) processes are forcing I&O leaders to seek alternative sourcing models such as managed STaaS as a subscription offering.

Storage vendors are investing in artificial intelligence operations (AIOps) and managed STaaS that have the potential to eliminate storage hardware administration, maintenance and support costs.

STaaS enables productivity gains that allow budget dollars to be repurposed towards new innovation and growth initiatives that bring IT and business units closer together.

Additionally, we lay out recommendations for what you should do in light of these emergent events. Here’s one example of what you can find in the research:

Replace capex activities and related processes with a flexible, cloud-native services-based sourcing model by shifting IT storage hardware administration, support and life cycle management costs to vendors who are investing in AIOps automation.

Enterprise Storage as a Service Is Transforming IT Operating Models

https://www.gartner.com/document/3998805?ref=solrAll&refval=279472781

Summary: To maintain a competitive edge throughout the next wave of digital services, I&O leaders must implement a new hybrid IT operating model that is standardized on cloud-native platform-as-a-service architecture principles and vendor intelligent infrastructure. It’s time to begin the process of exiting hardware management and focus on building a resilient, cloud model services-based delivery platform, up the stack, that drives business outcomes.

Regards, Jeff