Public Cloud Networking: A Poll and a Prediction

by Andrew Lerner | | 1 Comment

On the heels of Gartner’s Infrastructure and Cloud conference, I wanted to pass along an audience poll result and prediction. First, here is the poll, in which we asked the audience about time spent networking in the public cloud:

Based on this small (and not necessarily market-representative) sample, the overall average is that 5-10% of time is spent doing networking stuff in the public cloud. However, that average is driven waaaay up by heavy cloud adopters (i.e., cloud-first, born-in-cloud and/or all-cloud). Meanwhile, most respondents (63%) spend nearly all their time (95%+) networking outside the public cloud. This is very much aligned with other sources of information we’ve collected. That said, we hold to our prior prediction that by the end of 2021, network teams will spend 3 times more time working in public cloud infrastructures than they do in 2019. I’ll bet the majority of that growth is actually going to come from the lower tiers of the graph. And, if it doesn’t come true, my guess is that the networking time spent will still triple, but will be done by other cloud and DevOps teams… Should be a fun ride!

Andrew

Additional Resources View Free, Relevant Gartner Research Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence. Read Free Gartner Research

Category: networking



Tags: cloud