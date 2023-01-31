Heard on the street. The dark web’s criminal minds see Internet of Things as next big hacking prize Elizabeth MacBride@EDITOREMACB. 2022 may have marked an inflection point due to the rapid proliferation of IoT devices

Gartner Digs Deeper. A new Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services report published on January 30, ranked 19 managed IoT connectivity service providers.

IoT and Security? There is a lack of understanding of IoT security best practices and the need for a comprehensive security approach for devices, communications infrastructure, and applications.

New this past year were enterprises looking for providers with leadership, with robust and diverse ecosystem of technology alliances and service delivery partnerships, spanning IT, OT and IoT. These leaders also had the size and scale in their operations, sales and marketing, formal bid, and product management to pursue large multinational opportunities for IoT connectivity.

Maybe you don’t need a leader? An IoT-enabled businesses can use this analysis to select a provider that delivers enough critical functions to match their business objectives.

I&O leaders must insert themselves in the process of solution and vendor selection to determine whether providers of managed IoT connectivity services can provide a pre-integrated IoT solution. This strategy will ensure the cost-effectiveness and security of these solutions, as well as potentially reduce the opportunity costs of due diligence.

Major IoT market forces at work in 2022 that will continue.

While some enterprise interoperate IoT and OT, Gartner sees many others operating within invisible silos among operating and regional business units. Not an effective or efficient approach. Play nicer in the sandbox. Inflation? Not. Gartner has observed an overall price reduction reaching 10% to 15% in some regions and for certain connectivity types. On the technical side, 3GPP LPWA network connections (NB-IoT, LTE-M) doubled since last year, reaching 20 million. Why important ? Managed IoT connectivity is a bridge to 5G, Private Mobile Networks and Edge Computing. Effective IoT implementation and management requires stronger security. Enterprises the analysts are talking to admit they struggle with security risks to their network and ecosystems.

