A Gartner study published in December 2022 indicates only 1 in 3 digital leaders have significantly advanced their digital transformation goals. Leadership style is one big reason for the slow progress. 15,000 CIOs and IT executives who completed a Gartner self-assessment:

Almost 6 out of 10 CIO’s view their approach to executive leadership as reactive or defensive, rather than assertive or offensive.

4 Tips for being more offensive in 2023: keep focused on your enterprise customer. Pick your battles. Don’t let others decide your leadership brand. Be assertive reporting your successes. What more ways to be an offensive CIO? Check out the Gartner CIO Leadership Forum 2023, Phoenix, AZ

Go on the Offensive with Advance Enterprise Communication Services

Digital Businesses are Built on Advance Enterprise Communication Services

In an upcoming report, Gartner has identified 10 enterprise communication tech trends that will deliver strong business outcomes. Five of the trends maps to digital transformation platform business models. The other five are around an industry-vertical focus. A few examples of action in these two categories:

Platform business embedded industry: BT Global in its networking, security and digital workplace strategy. Orange Business with its networking, security and cloud services shifting into a platform business. CPaaS providers like Infobip, Sinch or Vonage also play in a platform business.

Industry-vertical solutions: Telstra, Vodafone or Telefonica have/are investing in OT tech companies to integrate their customers’ digital services using IoT as anchor technologies. We are watching AT&T and Vodafone in automotive, Verizon in transportation and asset management and Telefonica in retail.

One of our recommendations for CIOs and the communication vendors who sell to them: Find a compatible partner with an equal level of ambition. Align service portfolio elements, investments and jointly build on a platform approach. Be assertive reporting your successes.

Both CIO and venders can showcase their new offensive leadership styles and transform their organizations at the same time