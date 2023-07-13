The summer days have me thinking about how the integration of technology is akin to a lesson I learned at an early age while participating in track and field events; how it wasn’t enough to simply run as hard as possible along a course that includes obstacles and other runners. It took strategy. Unfortunately, we often see sellers running as fast as they can, perceiving sales technology as hurdles they can plow through rather than partners to victory. Sales leaders frequently ask for my feedback on how to identify not only what hurdles they’ve created with tech investments, but also how to help sellers overcome them and turn them in to partnerships. They always share a common goal: to ensure that their technology investments become a valuable asset for seller’s gold medal performances.

What’s keeping that from happening? Why are so many of our revtech investments ending up with bronze rankings from our sellers? For three reasons:

Let’s take a minute to break each one of these down:

“We invested in xyz technology because it would give our sellers access to…” Commonly how these conversations start. We’re buying technology for a feature or set of features, rather than for the digital transformation objective we intend to support. Now your sellers have a massive stack of tech with lots of cool features, but no clue how the tech works together to help them achieve the objectives set for them. Technology investments require a future-proof assessment of relevance to your transformation as part of your buying process.

That's because this is an announcement, not change management. You've created a starting block with no indication of how they're progressing that will slow down your adoption and turned peak performers in to confused joggers. Sellers need to see their reality reflected in the change, and a top-down management plan doesn't allow for that, even when we think it does.

Sure, most revtech proports to be user-intuitive and have quick stand-up times. But did you know that according to the Gartner 2021 User Influence on Software Decisions survey only 24% of workers reported having a high degree of readiness to adopt new, technologically driven ways of working? Track and field athletes dedicate hours to training, honing their skills for optimal performance. Similarly, sellers require comprehensive training to excel with revtech. Investing in your sellers' skills IS an investment in revtech.

Sellers are looking to you to remove unnecessary hurdles that allow them to sprint alongside customers. Throughout the year, Gartner is focused through webinars, research and expert engagement on helping you as the sales leader identify the four accelerators that lead to successful digital transformation:

