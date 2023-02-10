Amid economic turbulence, layoffs, and persistent high inflation, the start of 2023 has been bleak. The gloomy weather of February seems to reflect the mood of many sellers; their optimism, vigor and hunger for the new year replaced by anxiety, fatigue and dejectedness. Morale is low, particularly in the Tech and Financial Services industries where layoffs are rife, with sellers undoubtedly worrying, “Am I next?”.



Surviving sellers are required to adapt beyond the already heightened levels of agility needed to cope in times of volatility. Not only must they overcome external variability, but they are often assigned new responsibilities, bigger targets, and new territories. Unsurprisingly, 89% of sellers are burned out. It’s exhausting to constantly need to adapt to stay afloat in your job. Many of these exhausted sellers are giving up, or looking to jump before they are pushed, with active job-seeking continuing to increase.



Well, this is depressing. What can we do about it?



The answer lies in reducing “drag”, or demotivation away from work. Amid uncertainty, most sales organizations double down on boosting “drive” or motivation towards work, through competitions, SPIFFs, recognition, sales kick-offs, etc. But lack of drive isn’t the problem. Drag is much more damaging than drive is beneficial, with drag reducing the likelihood of sellers meeting quota by up to 79%. By contrast, drive has no statistically significant impact on sellers meeting quota. The good news is that reducing drag is possible, and that even small reductions deliver substantial commercial benefits.



To reduce drag, sales organizations should:

1. Diagnose where drag comes from. The main sources of drag are a lack of development opportunities, feeling like a cog in a machine, poor manager coaching and administrative burden. Speak to your sellers, listen to what they say, identify trends and connection points between their concerns.

2. Support sellers’ professional development. Sellers expect opportunities to upskill and are demotivated if a development path isn’t clear, particularly where layoffs are a concern. Promotions are not always realistic, particularly in flatter organizations, but sellers expect growth experiences and investment in their professional development. What lateral and in-role opportunities could you explore?

3. Empower sellers. For years, we have seen the mechanization of selling, culminating in sellers feeling like a cog in a machine. 65% of sellers believe that success in their job is driven by factors outside of their control, killing motivation. Sellers that find purpose in their work and opportunities to creatively solve problems are more engaged and perform better than those who aren’t given chances to exercise judgement. Where are the moments for sellers to solve customer problems creatively and improve processes?



In times of uncertain, one thing is certain: a human approach to seller motivation – through the reduction of drag – matters. We must consider sellers’ professional and personal goals, what gives them purpose, and how it feels to be a seller in our organization. It’s not just that we want our sellers to be happy; it’s what drives performance.